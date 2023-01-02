Steelers playoff dreams still alive after last-minute 16-13 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE (KDKA) — The Steelers postseason hopes are still alive after knocking off their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have now won three games in a row and just avenged their last loss to the Ravens, which came three weeks ago at Acrisure Stadium.

As it usually is the case when the two teams meet, it was an ugly and dramatic one at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Ravens held a slim lead for the majority of the game, but weren't able to pull away.

The Steelers trailed by four points heading into the fourth quarter and Kenny Pickett had some late-game magic for the second week in a row, leading the team 80 yards in the final drive, ending with a 10-yard dart to Najee Harris with less than a minute left in the game.

An interception by Minkah Fitzpatrick ended the game with the Steelers winning 16-13.

With the win, the Steelers chances of making the postseason are still alive, and need three things to happen next week.

First, the Steelers need to take care of business by beating the Cleveland Browns.

Then, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots each need to lose their respective games against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

A Win

A #Bills win over NE

If the Steelers do pull off a win against the Browns, it will make for another season without a losing record for head coach Mike Tomlin, who currently holds the longest streak to begin a career with 15 such seasons in a row.

The NFL will announce a date and start time for the Week 18 matchup sometime today.