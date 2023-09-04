Pittsburgh Steelers announce 2023 team captains

New exhibits unveiled at Steelers Hall of Honor Museum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just days before the NFL season kicks off, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 2023 team captains.

The players voted QB Kenny Pickett on offense, who is a Steelers captain for the first time. DE Cameron Heyward and LB T.J. Watt were voted as defensive captains. Safety Miles Killebrew was voted captain for the special teams unit.

This is Heyward's ninth consecutive year as the Steelers' captain on defense and Watt's third instance voted by his peers, as he was a defensive captain in 2020 and 2022.

Killebrew will wear the "C" on his uniform for the second year in a row.

