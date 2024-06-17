Pittsburgh Steelers, other AFC North teams to be featured on in-season edition of "Hard Knocks"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, with the other three teams in the AFC North, will be featured during the in-season edition of "Hard Knocks."

NFL insider Field Yates shared the news on X Monday morning.

Hard Knocks in-season will debut on December 3rd, covering the entire AFC North: pic.twitter.com/SxXl9XtvLU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 17, 2024

The series will debut on Dec. 3, 2024, premiering at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the Steelers' first appearance on the sports reality series, with the Bengals, Browns, and Ravens all previously appearing on the show during its 23-year run.

New episodes, featuring the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and the Steelers will premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through the end of the NFL regular season and continue into the NFL playoffs in January 2025, according to a media release from Warner Brothers-Discovery.

"Last season, the AFC North became the first division ever to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach to 'Hard Knocks.' We thank the Bengals, Browns, Ravens, and Steelers for the opportunity to showcase some of the greatest rivalries in football and present the intensity of a playoff chase from all four corners of this incredibly competitive division," said Keith Cossrow, Vice President and Head of Content, NFL Films.