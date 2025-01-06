Steelers' home and road opponents announced for 2025 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is not over yet, but we now already know who their 2025 opponents will be.

Shortly after the regular season ended on Sunday night, each NFL team's 2025 slate of home and road opponents was announced.

Outside of their annual home games against their AFC North division teams in the Ravens, Bengals, and Browns, the Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers will play their annual road games in Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, and they will also be traveling to face the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three of the team's 11 non-divisional games will be rematches from this season, as the Steelers faced the Colts, Jets, and Chargers during the 2024 season.

Only six of the 14 teams the Steelers will face during the 2025 season qualified for this year's playoffs.

Steelers and Ravens poised for primetime postseason matchup

The Steelers finished the 2024 regular season with four straight losses and are now headed back to Baltimore to face their AFC North rivals for a third time this year in the Wild Card round.

When Pittsburgh hosted Baltimore in November, the Steelers topped the Ravens 18-16.

During a Week 16 matchup on the road in Baltimore, the Ravens beat Pittsburgh 34-17.

Kickoff on Saturday night in Baltimore is set for 8 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.