Pittsburgh starts the day with cold temperatures, but the weather will continue to get nicer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not just been wet - monthly temperatures are running around 5° warmer than average so far this month.

The last time Pittsburgh had a "below-average temperature" month was June 2023.

It could be a while before we see temperatures as cold as they are this morning. Just looking at model data over the next two weeks, today and tomorrow morning are going to be our best bets of seeing temps falling below 40°.

The next coldest spell I see right now comes next Friday and Saturday with data showing conditions supportive of temperatures dropping into the 30s but clouds likely being thick enough to keep temperatures well into the 40s. That's really the only shot we have to see temperatures fall below 40 degrees.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Can I guarantee it's safe to plant and what's the next best thing?

I will take that option. Keeping the theme the same when it comes to temperatures, this month will be the tenth straight month we have seen above-average monthly temperatures in Pittsburgh. It's an impressive stretch that isn't looking to go away anytime soon.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average for both May, June, and July with signs showing a high likelihood of this happening. Expect the main driver of our warmth to be morning lows with daily highs just slightly above average.

Conditions throughout the day - April 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Getting to our current forecast, our next rain chance comes on Saturday morning with Saturday afternoon seeing just a small isolated rain chance. While isolated, a thunderstorm or two will be possible on Sunday afternoon.

I have highs near 80 on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

7-day forecast: April 25, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

