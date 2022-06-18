Pittsburgh sports teams come together to celebrate Juneteenth
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Juneteenth festivities are popping up all over Pittsburgh this weekend and the town's sports teams are getting in on all the action.
A parade started in Freedom Corner and ended at Point State Park for a voting rights forum and then a celebration.
The celebration is a re-enactment of the 1870 Grand Jubilee of Freemen Parade in Pittsburgh and the 1914 Women's Sufferage Parade.
The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the day the slaves in Texas learned they were freed - two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law last year. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.
