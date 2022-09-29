Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.

Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed.

The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.

They're still investigating.