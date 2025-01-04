Pittsburghers preparing for more snow on Monday

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — Wintry weather impacted people across Western Pennsylvania on Friday, and now the region could get even more on Monday.

Folks were out and about on Saturday taking a trip to Rollier's Hardware in Mount Lebanon to prepare for the weather by picking up everything from salt to shovels.

Michelle Dittmer of Mount Lebanon was able to buy a new snowblower to get her through the winter. After trying to start up her old one on Friday, she found out it was broken, and immediately called Rollier's, which saved her one of the last battery-operated machines in stock.

"I'm so happy," Dittmer said.

Dittmer said Friday's snowfall was a trial run.

"It was just enough snow that we could shovel it easily, and we had some salt left," Dittmer said.

However, she wanted to be prepared for the possibility of heavier snow in Allegheny County on Monday. And she wasn't the only one. People poured into the shop to get anything they could need, including Jack Soodik of Mount Lebanon, who purchased some salt.

"This will probably last me for the end of the month, I hope," Soodik said.

Part-owner Derek Satterfield said it's been busy, so much so the store had to restock its salt.

"A lot of our wholesalers were getting low, so we had to request our tractor trailer right from the company to come in earlier this year," Satterfield said.

So far this season through Friday, the Pittsburgh area has seen 10.1 inches of snow, eight more inches than this time last year. We've just had several smaller events.

While some aren't thrilled to see more white stuff.

"I'm looking forward to the spring," Soodik said.

Dittmer can't wait.

"Bring it, bring the snow. We're ready," Dittmer said.