Pittsburgh apartment building residents ordered to evacuate after condemnation notice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some residents of an apartment building in Pittsburgh have been ordered to evacuate by the city due to broken elevators.

In a news release on Friday, the city said the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections issued a condemnation notice and evacuation order for Skyvue Apartments on Forbes Avenue in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

Authorities said the order was issued after "an urgent evaluation of the building's elevators" after emergency crews on Thursday had to carry a resident in need of medical attention down the stairs due to all four elevators being broken. The city said residents on floors five through 13 are required to evacuate by 7 p.m. on Friday.

"Given requirements in state and local building and fire codes, high-rise buildings are required to have an appropriate number of operable elevators to ensure that residents can safely move throughout the building," the city said in the news release on Friday.

The city said inspection crews found the elevators were inoperable on Friday, which led to the condemnation notice and evacuation order. Skyvue Apartments will remain closed until at least one of the elevators is repaired and passes inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, officials said.

"Skyvue Apartments management team has made PLI aware that they're working to repair at least one elevator," the city said in the news release.

Impacted residents are urged to contact building management "immediately" to set up alternative living arrangements, the city said.

"The safety and well-being of residents is the City's top priority," the news release said.