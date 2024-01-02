Watch CBS News
Crime

Male shot after reported burglary at a home in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- According to Pittsburgh police, a male arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a reported burglary in the Terrace Village section of the city.

The incident happened along Burrows Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday. 

In a release sent out by police on Tuesday morning, a woman ended her relationship with the male victim, when he showed up at her house and kicked her back and front doors in. Police said she told officers she shot him when he came towards her. 

The man left the home and later turned up at Mercy Hospital in critical condition after abandoning his vehicle near Duquesne University and towed to the Auto Squad.

He is currently in custody at the hospital on an unrelated warrant out of Greene Co. and will be charged for this incident.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 9:19 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.