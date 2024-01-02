Male shot after reported burglary at a home in Pittsburgh-area neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- According to Pittsburgh police, a male arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a reported burglary in the Terrace Village section of the city.

The incident happened along Burrows Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

In a release sent out by police on Tuesday morning, a woman ended her relationship with the male victim, when he showed up at her house and kicked her back and front doors in. Police said she told officers she shot him when he came towards her.

The man left the home and later turned up at Mercy Hospital in critical condition after abandoning his vehicle near Duquesne University and towed to the Auto Squad.

He is currently in custody at the hospital on an unrelated warrant out of Greene Co. and will be charged for this incident.