Residents at Pittsburgh senior apartment building without working elevator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents at a senior apartment building in Pittsburgh do not have a working elevator.

"Sometimes I have to use a walker and sometimes I have to use a cane, but I don't have a way to get the walker up," said a resident who is 82 years old.

She told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah on Tuesday that for at least a month, the stairs have been her only way to and from her second-floor apartment.

"I'm scared of steps. Since I've gotten as old as I am, steps scare me," she said.

The complex has three floors and only one elevator, and the stairs are on the far ends of the residence.

"My mom's been here since 2008. For the most part, they take care of this building, they stay on top of it. The only issues are periodically. This isn't the first time the elevator went down, but this is the first time the elevator has been down this long," said Victor Wilson.

KDKA-TV reached out to the property owners. A spokesperson sent a statement that reads, in part:

"The safety and comfort of Penn Common residents is our highest priority. The building elevator is currently being replaced and is scheduled to return to service the first week of April, following a mechanical issue. We are grateful for the patience of our residents during the past month the elevator has been out of service."