Pittsburgh-area school closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of school closings and delays have been announced across western Pennsylvania with sub-zero temperatures forecasted for Wednesday.

A cold weather advisory is in place for most of the area until 1 p.m. Wednesday, and an extreme cold warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for the higher elevations of Fayette, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to dip below -5 degrees but won't fall below -10. It'll be one of the Pittsburgh area's coldest days in a decade.

