Pittsburgh to get scattered showers as remnants of Helene move through the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hurricane Helene is officially the most powerful storm to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend area with wind intensity set at 140mph.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The storm has rapidly weakened and will continue to weaken through today. Helene's impact here locally will be a couple of wet days beginning today. Also, today will be windy with winds of around 20mph most for this afternoon.

The best chance for rain today will be from 10 this morning through 4 this afternoon. Rain totals today won't be that impressive with most seeing around a tenth to a fifth of an inch.

Expected rain totals through 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures dipped to the mid to upper 60s in most areas with highs today just hitting the mid-70s. Skies will be cloudy. It will be windy with winds coming in from the east at around 20mph this afternoon.

There is a wind advisory for Garrett and Allegheny County in Maryland and all of Preston & Tucker counties in West Virginia through 10 p.m. with wind gusts up to 50mph possible.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Saturday looks to be the driest day here locally with just isolated showers expected for most of the day. Rain chances will begin going up after 7 p.m. and will stick around overnight with the best chance for weekend rain coming from around 9 p.m. on Saturday through Sunday morning.

This is where rain totals may top half an inch up to ¾ of an inch of rain. I have Saturday highs up near 80 with Sunday highs in the low 70s as the remnants of Helene finally pass us by.

I will continue a chance for rain on Monday morning.

7-day forecast: September 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!