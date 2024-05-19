Hundreds of cyclists to hit the road in Pittsburgh to raise money for cancer research

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of bikers hit the road to crush cancer on Sunday. The annual Rush to Crush bike ride raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Some riders took off for a 60-mile journey before the sun rose on Sunday. In all, about 800 riders took part in the event, which included the 30-mile and 15-mile rides.

"The fact that they're here putting in their sweat equity to help us fund a cure for cancer is very inspiring," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.

Dr. Weiss works with cancer patients at UPMC. He knows all too well what the disease can do. The doctor survived a battle with cancer, which inspired him to get into his field.

"This might be the worst day of your whole life, but I had a bad day too and this is not going to be quick. It's not going to be easy, but you can make it through this," Dr. Weiss said before taking part in the ride.

In all, organizers expected the event to raise about $600,000. Every cent goes to research and clinical trials. While it may be a slow process, it's one that is working to see more survivors and one day a cure.

"Research drives discovery, innovation, and that's how we're going to make strides against this disease to achieve our ultimate goal, which is life without cancer," UPMC Hillman Cancer Center President Beth Wild said.

"We are also remembering what the purpose is behind this, and making sure we give memories to those that have struggled," said Callie Fry from McMurray.

Fry rode in honor of a loved one lost to the disease. Her boyfriend's mother battled cancer and died.

"When you lose a loved one, it's an everyday thing for those who lose loved ones," Fry said.

While it was a nice Sunday morning ride, it gave hope that there can be a cancer-free world, and that hope tried to create more memories of love and joy.

If you would still like to donate to this cause, you can do so online.