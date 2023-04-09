Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC live stream
Watch the player above to see the Pittsburgh Riverhounds take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the United Soccer League!
Home Games:
--April 15 @7 p.m.
--May 13 @ 7 p.m.
--May 20 @ 7 p.m.
--June 3 @ 7 p.m.
--June 10 @ 7 p.m.
--June 24 @ 7 p.m.
--July 1 @ 7 p.m.
--July 8 @ 7 p.m.
--July 15 @ 7 p.m.
--July 26 @ 7 p.m.
--July 29 @ 7 p.m.
--August 5 @ 7 p.m.
--August 12 @ 7 p.m.
--September 9 @ 7 p.m.
--September 23 @ 7 p.m.
--September 30 @ 7 p.m.
Away Games:
--July 12 @ 8 p.m.
--August 26 @ 9 p.m.
--Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
