Pittsburgh Riverhounds announce plans for new multi-field sports complex in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced plans a new sports complex with indoor and outdoor soccer fields in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County.

The Riverhounds announced the news of the plans for the complex on their website on Thursday and say that it will held expand their footprint and support other organizations in the community.

🏗️ Continuing to build, continuing to grow... ⚽️



We're thrilled to announce plans for a new development in North Huntingdon, complete with an indoor facility and outdoor fields for both @HoundsAcademy and community use!#HOUNDTAHNhttps://t.co/rx8tx3ARbn — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) May 16, 2024

The new complex is expected to stretch across a 42-acre space just off of Route 30 near the Norwin Town Square shopping center and will feature a indoor soccer field and multiple outdoor soccer fields that can be used for other sports, as well.

"After seeing the way things have thrived since the opening of the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis, we couldn't be more excited to be able to continue that growth with a new facility in North Huntingdon," Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said.

The facility will feature plenty of parking, lights over the outdoor fields, a concession stand, and bleachers at each field.

The Riverhounds did not say when they anticipate the complex being ready to open to the public.