Restaurants across Pittsburgh area gearing up for annual Restaurant Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Restaurants across Pittsburgh are offering some special deals this week in celebration of what's known as Restaurant Week.

It's an opportunity for customers to try new, gourmet dishes at dozens of different restaurants for a special price.

KDKA-TV caught up with one restaurant on the North Shore, which says it's already seen a large number of new customers come in for its entrees served on stones.

"All of our entrees are stones so we have a six-ounce filet, our jumbo cajun shrimp, or a twelve-ounce Angus filet on stone," said Tiffany McFall, managing partner at North Shore Tavern. "It's nice to see a lot of first-time guests. A lot of people said they're coming back just for the experience of the stone. It's already been really great for us."