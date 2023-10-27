Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department hit a Squirrel Hill restaurant with a consumer alert after an inspector found multiple violations.

The health department issued a consumer alert for Teppan BBQ on Murray Avenue on Oct. 24. The health department's website will be updated when the consumer alert is removed.

According to the inspection report from Tuesday, Teppan BBQ's dish machine wasn't working, which is a repeat violation, and no sanitizing happened during the inspection.

The report says the inspector saw an employee just rinse off a colander and saw other employees rinsing prep equipment and putting it away without all the necessary steps to effectively sanitize.

During the last inspection, the inspector showed the manager how to wash, rinse, sanitize and dry off food contact surfaces until the dish machine was fixed, but the employees couldn't demonstrate how to do it, according to the report.

The inspection report lists other medium- and low-risk violations like a faucet that's constantly running, no soap at a hand sink on the cookline and rice in a handwashing sink.

Teppan BBQ's website says it serves Asian, Japanese and barbeque food.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.