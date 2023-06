PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Reptile lovers got a chance to see some of their favorite scaly animals at the Pittsburgh Reptile Show and Sale on Sunday.

The event was held at the Harmar House in Cheswick.

Expos will be held once a month for the rest of the year -- with the next one planned for July 2.

Admission is $6 and children under the age of 4 get in free.