Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo, NFL Play 60 Training Camp and I Made It Sweet | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend multiple fun events will happen around Pittsburgh that you can check out.

Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo

The Pittsburgh Remodeling Expo will be at Acrisure Stadium on January 31 - February 2.

The event will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and feature demonstrations and exhibits about home renovation.

There will be information about flooring, sunrooms and basement finishing to name a few.

Tickets will cost $5 for adults and more information can be found on their website.

NFL Play 60 Training Camp

The NFL Play 60 Training Camp will be at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum on February 1 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The event sponsored by Dick's Sporting Good is for kids of all ages featuring five activity areas. There will be an area where you can train with drills preparing you for the NFL Combine and a touchdown celebration contest.

The event is free for children 17 and younger and more information can be found on the Heinz History Center website.

I Made It! Sweet

Check out the I Made It! Sweet market Saturday at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This Valentine's Day Marketplace will feature vendors and artisans selling art, jewelry, food and more.

You can check out the event details on the I Made It! Marketplace website.