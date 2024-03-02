Pittsburgh remains dry through weekend as Sunday brings gradual clearing, sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - March is starting like February ended, with well-above-normal temperatures!

Daily average High: 44° Low: 26°

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m. Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

AWARE: 70 degrees on Monday and showers midweek.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Sunday will bring a gradual clearing and return to sunshine with high temperatures heading into the lower to mid-60s, which is 15-20 degrees above normal.

Monday and Tuesday will bring even warmer air, with highs soaring into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Rain showers return midweek and stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a bit of a cooldown to highs in the 50s as we end the week.

