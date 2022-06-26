Pittsburgh Regional Transit to use federal grant to study cable car transit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit will use a federal grant to look into the usage of suspended cable cars.

Those care would link certain city neighborhoods.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they'll use a $600,000 grant to study a new transit corridor linking the Strip District, Hill District, Oakland, Hazelwood, and the Carrick-Overbrook neighborhoods.

The proposed corridor could include an incline or suspended cable cars between the Strip District and Oakland.