Pittsburgh Regional Transit to use federal grant to study cable car transit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit will use a federal grant to look into the usage of suspended cable cars.
Those care would link certain city neighborhoods.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they'll use a $600,000 grant to study a new transit corridor linking the Strip District, Hill District, Oakland, Hazelwood, and the Carrick-Overbrook neighborhoods.
The proposed corridor could include an incline or suspended cable cars between the Strip District and Oakland.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.