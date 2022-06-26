Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to use federal grant to study cable car transit

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PRT using grant to study cable cars
PRT using grant to study cable cars 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit will use a federal grant to look into the usage of suspended cable cars.

Those care would link certain city neighborhoods.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, they'll use a $600,000 grant to study a new transit corridor linking the Strip District, Hill District, Oakland, Hazelwood, and the Carrick-Overbrook neighborhoods.

The proposed corridor could include an incline or suspended cable cars between the Strip District and Oakland.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.