Pittsburgh Regional Transit to restart construction on light rail tunnel

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Next week, PRT will resume construction inside the Mt. Lebanon light rail tunnel. 

Beginning on Monday, contractors will start replacing the conduit on the inbound side of the tunnel. 

It will happen on weeknights, beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4:30 a.m. 

Red line riders traveling from both inbound and outbound sides will board light rail vehicles on the outbound platforms at Mt. Lebanon Station and Dormont Junction starting at 8 p.m. 

The $5.1 million project is expected to be done by early next year.

You can view the whole project on the PRT project web page at this link.  

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:33 AM

