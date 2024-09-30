Pittsburgh Regional Transit releasing plan for proposed redesign of bus routes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expected to announce a proposed plan today aimed at redesigning and overhauling its bus route system.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expected to release the proposed route changes today and is a project that's been in the making for years.

Katharine Kellerman, CEO of PRT, shared a few details about the project during Friday's monthly board meeting.

The project is called Draft Network 1.0 has the goal of reaching more communities and making travel easier for riders.

As part of the proposal, routes would operate at regular intervals like 15, 30, and 60 minutes. In high-demand corridors, it would be every five or ten minutes.

Rail riders would have easier connections as well, with buses stopping at each rail station located along the busways.

PRT says they're going to ask for more feedback from the public and are expected to have a revised proposal by the spring.

They hope to roll out some of the simple changes by as early as 2026.

It's unclear what time today the proposal will be released.