Pittsburgh Regional Transit to install 80+ new ticketing machines at T stations

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will soon be a new way to pay to ride the light rail system with the help of the ticketing company Flowbird.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced they'll be installing more than 80 state-of-the-art ticket vending machines at stations in the city.

The machines are designed to help streamline the payment process by offering easier options for buying single tickets and re-loading your card.

The new machines should be up and running in 2025.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

