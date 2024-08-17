Pittsburgh Regional Transit to install 80+ new ticketing machines at T stations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will soon be a new way to pay to ride the light rail system with the help of the ticketing company Flowbird.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced they'll be installing more than 80 state-of-the-art ticket vending machines at stations in the city.

The machines are designed to help streamline the payment process by offering easier options for buying single tickets and re-loading your card.

The new machines should be up and running in 2025.