Pittsburgh Regional Transit launches mobile ticketing validators across light rail network

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Good news for riders of the light rail.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says they have finished installing mobile ticketing validators system-wide.

"We are thrilled to finally launch mobile ticketing across our entire network," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "Now, whether you ride the bus, rail, either incline or across different modes to get where you're going, you'll have access to the best our system has to offer."

"By launching a light rail-certified variant of Justride Validator, we can now extend mobile ticketing with PRT across their entire transportation network," said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. "Building on the more than 700 validators that we already have live across the agency's buses, riders can now use mobile ticketing for multi-modal journeys of all types - dramatically increasing the ease by which they can travel around the county."

"Mobile ticketing is a perfect example of how the use of technology can be used to simplify our system, increase access, and improve public transit," said Jeffrey Devlin, chief innovation officer at PRT. "Our riders have been asking for this for years, and we're genuinely excited to hear their feedback."

Riders can purchase tickets using the Ready2Ride app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.