Pittsburgh Regional Transit looking for public input on BRT-related service changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Regional Transit needs your input on planned service changes to connect to its upcoming "bus rapid transit" project.

As construction is expected to begin next spring on the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland BRT project, they're looking to implement some of the service changes as early as June to help buses avoid getting caught in construction traffic.

The project will affect the following routes:

-       61D-Murray

-       71A-Negley

-       71C-Point Breeze

-       71D-Hamilton

-       P3-East Busway-Oakland

Comments are being accepted over the phone and through the U.S. Postal Service from 9 a.m. on December 15 through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. They will also hold an informational session from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

You can get the full rundown and make comments at this link.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:53 AM

