Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees file discrimination lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PRT employees file discrimination lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
PRT employees file discrimination lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees and former employees filed a discrimination lawsuit challenging the authority's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. 

The suit seeks to represent not only those employees fired for failing to get vaccinated but also others who said they were forced to get vaccinated to keep their jobs, according to the Tribune-Review. 

The lawsuit claims requests for religious or medical exemptions were denied.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.