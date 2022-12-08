Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees file discrimination lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees and former employees filed a discrimination lawsuit challenging the authority's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The suit seeks to represent not only those employees fired for failing to get vaccinated but also others who said they were forced to get vaccinated to keep their jobs, according to the Tribune-Review.
The lawsuit claims requests for religious or medical exemptions were denied.
