Pittsburgh Regional Transit dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees, saying the 84 people fired over it will be given the opportunity to come back to work.

The agency said its COVID-19 vaccination requirement was put in place to protect employees, their families and "thousands of vulnerable riders" who rely on public transit.

Before the requirement, PRT said seven employees died from COVID-19. Since then, the agency said there have been no reported employee deaths or hospitalizations and cases have declined substantially among employees.

PRT said it achieved 98% compliance. There were 84 people fired, including 43 operators. The agency said they'll all have the opportunity to return to work.

The requirement ends effective Aug. 31.