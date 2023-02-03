PRT temporarily discontinuing service in Millvale after weight limit reduction on bridge

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it'll be unable to serve most of Millvale after PennDOT reduced the weight limit of a bridge and the only viable detour is closed.

PRT said PennDOT reduced the weight limit of the Grant Avenue Bridge after a recent inspection and what would be the detour, Lincoln Avenue, is currently closed.

Instead of using Grant Avenue, PRT will detour the 2-Mt. Royal bus route via Evergreen Road. Seven inbound and eight outbound bus stops will be discontinued, and the agency will create three inbound and three outbound stops.

A spokesperson for the agency said it impacts about 30 daily riders.

The full detours can be found on PRT's website, and riders are encouraged to contact customer service with questions.