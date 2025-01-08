PRT investigating cyber attack that targeted personal information of employees, job applicants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it's investigating a cyber attack that targeted personal information of current and past employees and job applicants.

PRT says it recently detected ransomware on its computer network and later determined that data was taken from within the system.

While they say the investigation is still ongoing, PRT says the affected and impacted data that was taken appears to only relate to current and former employees and people who applied for jobs with the organization.

The data that was taken includes Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

"The privacy and security of the information we maintain is very important to us, and we remain committed to doing everything we can to maintain the confidentiality of such information," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman "Our team is working tirelessly to restore systems securely and strengthen our defenses."

PRT says it's notifying those who were affected by mail and offering them credit monitoring services.