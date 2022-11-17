Pittsburgh Regional Transit reaches 4-year contract with union

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit reached an agreement with the union that represents over 2,000 of its drivers, mechanics and other workers.

The agency's board approved a four-year agreement the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85 ratified Sunday that includes wage increases, pandemic bonuses and changes to work and discipline rules.

The agency and union had been negotiating since fall of last year after the previous two-year agreement expired this summer.

The new contract has wage increases totaling 12.75% over four years and raises the starting wage for a new operator to nearly $25 an hour, the Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. It also gives bonuses of $1 per hour based on hours worked during the height of the pandemic. That bonus is capped at $4,000.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit CEO Katharine Kellerman said she believes it's a fair agreement that'll attract and retain employees to ensure long-term stability.