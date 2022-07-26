Pittsburgh Regional Transit closing light rail tracks for emergency repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The inbound tracks between Palm Garden and Castle Shannon light-rail stations will be closed beginning at 10:30 AM Tuesday, according to a press release from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Emergency repairs are required for future use of the tracks.

The following stops will be impacted:

Palm Garden

Dawn

Fallowfield

Hampshire

Belasco

Shiras

Stevenson

Potomac

Dormont Junction

Mt. Lebanon

Poplar

Arlington

Castle Shannon

Riders who use the above stations are advised to use the outbound platform to take an outbound rail shuttle to St. Anne's or, for individuals with mobility devices, Washington Junction and transfer to a Red Line, Blue Line, or Silver Line rail car, all of which will be operating via the Blue Line tracks, the release added. The outbound rail shuttle will be free.

Riders traveling inbound from stations south of Washington Junction such as Casswell, Highland, Bethel Village, Dorchester, and South Hills Village, may experience limited delays with all vehicles traveling inbound via the Blue Line.

Those traveling from South Hills Village, Dorchester, Bethel Village, Highland, or Casswell to a station within the construction area will need to take any inbound rail car and transfer to an outbound Red Line car at South Hills Junction.

Bus routes that use the Palm Garden Bridge or the South Busway will not be impacted by the repairs.

Crews will be repairing approximately 46 feet of rail and an expansion joint where two breaks were recently discovered, PRT officials said. The inbound tracks of the Red Line are expected to reopen Thursday afternoon.