One person injured in West Homestead crash involving PRT bus

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in West Homestead involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire Company said that the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Monday near the BP gas station along West 7th Avenue in West Homestead.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car involved was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but the extent of their injuries is unknown.