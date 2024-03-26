Watch CBS News
Local News

One person injured in West Homestead crash involving PRT bus

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in West Homestead involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire Company said that the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Monday near the BP gas station along West 7th Avenue in West Homestead.

kdka-prt-bus-crash-west-homestead.jpg
One person was hurt in a crash involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in West Homestead. Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car involved was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but the extent of their injuries is unknown.  

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 1:34 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.