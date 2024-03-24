Pittsburgh region stays sunny Monday, warming into 60s as week progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a sunny and warmer Sunday, the warmup continues tomorrow, with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs hitting the lower to mid-60s.

Daily average High: 52 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:17 Sunset: 7:38

Aware: Warmer early week, showers Tuesday/early Wednesday

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Sunshine will stick around early, with clouds building later in the day and evening ahead of a disturbance that will swing through our region Tuesday/Wednesday, bringing a few showers by mid to late morning Tuesday into the afternoon.

An isolated shower chance sticks around early Wednesday but most of the day will be dry and we stay in the 60s through late week.

Dry weather and sun return Thursday/Friday with highs into the 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday and early Easter Sunday, with seasonable highs for late March in the upper 50s.

