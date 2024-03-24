Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh region stays sunny Monday, warming into 60s as week progresses

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a sunny and warmer Sunday, the warmup continues tomorrow, with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs hitting the lower to mid-60s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 52  Low: 33
Sunrise: 7:17 Sunset: 7:38

Alert: None

Aware: Warmer early week, showers Tuesday/early Wednesday

headlines-center-camera-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Sunshine will stick around early, with clouds building later in the day and evening ahead of a disturbance that will swing through our region Tuesday/Wednesday, bringing a few showers by mid to late morning Tuesday into the afternoon. 

An isolated shower chance sticks around early Wednesday but most of the day will be dry and we stay in the 60s through late week. 

Dry weather and sun return Thursday/Friday with highs into the 50s. A few showers are possible Saturday and early Easter Sunday, with seasonable highs for late March in the upper 50s.

7-day-icast-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 6:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.