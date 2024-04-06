Pittsburgh region begins to dry out as warm-up arrives Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our weekend will feature warmer temperatures on Sunday with some sunshine and upper 50s!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Showers Monday morning, but only a spotty chance, with mixed clouds/partial sun for the eclipse.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

That being said, grab your jacket early in the morning, with lows near the freezing mark before the warmup starts. Monday will be even warmer, with temps soaring toward the upper 60s.

We'll start with a few spotty showers before lunch, but they are looking very sparse (but still possible in spots) by eclipse time mid-to-late afternoon. The clouds are going to be pesky, so we won't see a clear sky at all here or in Erie.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Still, we will hopefully get the clouds to cooperate by then.

The rest of the week brings warm temps in the 60s, but a return to showers through Friday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!