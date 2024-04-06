Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh region begins to dry out as warm-up arrives Sunday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our weekend will feature warmer temperatures on Sunday with some sunshine and upper 50s!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Showers Monday morning, but only a spotty chance, with mixed clouds/partial sun for the eclipse.

headlines-center-camera-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

That being said, grab your jacket early in the morning, with lows near the freezing mark before the warmup starts. Monday will be even warmer, with temps soaring toward the upper 60s. 

We'll start with a few spotty showers before lunch, but they are looking very sparse (but still possible in spots) by eclipse time mid-to-late afternoon. The clouds are going to be pesky, so we won't see a clear sky at all here or in Erie. 

eclipse-pittsburgh.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Still, we will hopefully get the clouds to cooperate by then. 

The rest of the week brings warm temps in the 60s, but a return to showers through Friday. 

7-day-icast-2.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 6:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.