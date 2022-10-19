Pittsburgh Red Cross volunteers returning after helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Red Cross volunteers are returning to Pittsburgh after helping Florida residents in need following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

More than 1,900 volunteers helped support the operation since the storm made landfall and that includes two from here in our area.

Adam Clark, the regional planning and readiness manager, used his extensive military background in risk analysis while Robert Gurkweitz drove a vehicle to Florida to deliver hot meals and supplies directly to those in need.

"They're good people, you don't see the kind of depression you see in a shelter because you are giving them food, they are in their happy state right now," Gurkweitz said.

Cleanup is still going on in Florida in the hardest-hit areas.