Pittsburgh reaches $275K settlement with 2020 East Liberty protesters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh reached a $275,000 settlement with a group of protesters who say they were gassed and traumatized by police during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020.
The settlement, reported by the Trib, stems from a peaceful protest in East Liberty that Pittsburgh Public Safety said turned violent when a small group broke off.
The lawsuit said police deployed tear gas, explosives and non-lethal ammunition to disperse the protesters but then blocked their exit, according to the Trib.
The seven plaintiffs will receive about $9,500 each, the Trib reported.
The settlement still needs to be approved by City Council and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.