Pittsburgh reaches $275K settlement with 2020 East Liberty protesters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh reached a $275,000 settlement with a group of protesters who say they were gassed and traumatized by police during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020.

The settlement, reported by the Trib, stems from a peaceful protest in East Liberty that Pittsburgh Public Safety said turned violent when a small group broke off.

The lawsuit said police deployed tear gas, explosives and non-lethal ammunition to disperse the protesters but then blocked their exit, according to the Trib.

The seven plaintiffs will receive about $9,500 each, the Trib reported.

The settlement still needs to be approved by City Council and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.