Pittsburgh ranked one of the top U.S. cities for working remotely from home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new study shows that Pittsburgh is one of the best cities in America for workers who do so remotely from home.

Pittsburgh ranks the 3rd best city for remote work, listed only behind Austin, TX and Scottsdale, AZ, in a study released by Smart Asset.

The study says that Pittsburgh is the only city in the top 10 ranking where median monthly housing costs are less than $1,000 per month, citing that larger homes that can accommodate an office make for better remote work options.

The study also cites the number of coffee shops and bars where remote work is possible from outside of the home.

Other factors that went into the study include remote work percentages, unemployment rates, and income tax rates.

For a full list of the city rankings and the full findings of the study, click here.