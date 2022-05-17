Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked No. 26 on list of best places to live in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new survey just out tells us something many of us probably already know.

Pittsburgh is a pretty great place to call home.

U.S. News & World Report published its list of America's 150 most populous metro areas, and ranked them weighing factors like quality of life, job market and cost of living, among others.

Pittsburgh checked in at No. 26, right behind Nashville and just ahead of Minneapolis.

Huntsville, Ala., took the top spot, and the next Pennsylania city to make the rankings was Harrisburg, at No. 35.

Click here to see the full list. 

First published on May 17, 2022 / 6:13 PM

