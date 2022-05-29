Pittsburgh ranked as best place to live in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has landed inside the top-30 and takes Pennsylvania's top spot as the best city in the state to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The list, which ranks the best 150 cities to live in across the country, gave Pittsburgh the #26 spot on their 2022-23 ranking.

"Known by nicknames like Blitzburgh and Steel City, Pittsburgh is on the verge of greater heights. Emerging from a dying steel industry, Pittsburgh is earning another name: reinvention city. Since the steel mills closed in the 1980s, Pittsburgh feels cleaner and full of energy. Pittsburgh encompasses almost 2,000 acres of land in just its city parks and offers county parks, state parks, and riverfront parks to its residents," the report went on to say.

Pittsburgh was given an overall ranking of 6.5 out of 10. The city received high marks on the list's Value Index, which "measures how comfortably the average resident of each metro area can afford to live within their means."

"The area is also attracting major corporations looking to set up shop. Transplants are surprised to find a hub of technology and education in the region. A rise in job opportunities has made Pittsburgh an attractive place for families and graduates. Pittsburgh also offers a cheaper housing market than other large cities. Its old blue-collar reputation is being replaced and the quality of life continues to improve with new industries that make Pittsburgh home," per the report.

"In addition to the ample green space and increased job opportunities, Pittsburgh has wooed residents with its strong sense of community."

Pittsburgh was also ranked as the 29th-best city to retire in as well as being ranked as the sixth-cheapest place to live.