Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for hockey fans

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has been given a very favorable raking in a new list that highlights the best and worst cities for hockey fans.

Trailing only Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh was ranked as the second-best city for fans of the game, according to a new list from WalletHub.

The website ranked 72 major American cities based on 21 varying metrics of what makes a good hockey city. The data set "ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city's teams," per the report.

Source: WalletHub

Pittsburgh came in with the second overall ranking but was given first-place marks when it came to NHL popularity. On the flip side, however, the Steel City wasn't seen as a hotbed for NCAA action, even with the town hosting NCAA tournament games in recent years.

PPG Paints Arena also has the fourth-highest stadium capacity, and Pittsburgh was tied for first, along with Sunrise, Florida (home to the Florida Panthers), as the best cities for fan engagement.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 10:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.