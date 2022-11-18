Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked among top 50 best places to travel in 2023

Pittsburgh ranked one of the 50 best places to travel in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is getting accolades as one of the best places to visit.

Travel + Leisure just came out with a list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023 -- and they have Pittsburgh under the category of Big City Thrills.

They mention the Moonshot Museum on the North Side, the Carnegie Museum of Art's international exhibition, and the August Wilson Museum.

The ranking also mentions several new hotels and bars, including the Bottle Rocket Social Hall. 

