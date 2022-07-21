Pittsburgh ranked among best places to live in the United States

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our fair city is once again among the best places for people to live in the U.S.!

Pittsburgh finds itself ranked ninth in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com.

The ranks are determined by research into relocation trends, economic variables, and quality of life factors.

Livability cited Pittsburgh's tech industry, education, and the demographic getting younger.

While Pittsburgh has long been known as "The Steel City," in recent years, it's seen an influx of young people and tech companies," they said. "With local universities driving innovation and nurturing talent, including Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh, it might be time to update Pittsburgh's nickname to "The STEM City."

As the world continues to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a big factor in Livability's rankings and studies was the ability for remote work or work-from-home, and their study found that Pittsburgh is "remote-ready."

"The city, which experienced quite a bit of growth during the pandemic...when remote workers land here, they can choose from a variety of coworking spaces, like Alloy 26, Work Hard and Expansive."

Leading their rankings was Madison, Wisconsin and coming in 100th was Beaverton, Oregon.

You can check out the full rankings at this link!