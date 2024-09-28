Pittsburgh will see rain remnants of Hurricane Helene early next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday morning began with temperatures that are quite unseasonable for late September standards.

Most locations are in the mid to upper 60s with Pittsburgh near 70 degrees, which is actually closer to what the high temperature should be for late September.

A few showers will be present during the morning to midday hours, especially from Pittsburgh and points north toward Highway 422 and I-80. A dry slot is moving into our southern and southeast zones which should lead to warmer temperatures and even some breaks of sun during the late morning to mid afternoon hours.

Highs today will range from the mid-70s in Northwest Pennsylvania to near 80 degrees from Pittsburgh and points south into Northern West Virginia and Northwest Maryland.

Chances for rain and high temperatures expected today - September 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The remnants of the major Hurricane Helene, which brought devastating flooding to portions of the Carolinas and Tennessee have merged with an upper-level low over the Lower Ohio River Valley.

Eventually, these remnants will get carried back through our area by Sunday into next Monday. This will bring increased clouds and rain showers starting Saturday evening and likely lasting into Tuesday morning.

Rain chances over the next seven days - August 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Quite a bit of dry air has wrapped into the system, so while we do expect numerous to widespread shower coverage on Sundays and Mondays, flooding rainfall is not expected. Total rainfall amounts will reach around 0.5" with locally higher amounts in northern West Virginia.

Temperatures and rain chances tonight - September 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will largely remain slightly above average over the next several days with little range between the maximum and minimum each day. Our next cold front, which may bring somewhat more of a refreshing taste of fall, will arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday with a brief shot of cooler temperatures before we warm right back to unseasonable levels late next week.

7-day forecast: September 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

