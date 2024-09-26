Rain chances in Pittsburgh highest the morning on Thursday, dry but cloudy day expected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By the time you read this, we have probably seen our best chance of rain moving through.

Today is a tricky one because there is a decent amount of rain in place to our south with a line of showers extending from our local city of Washington along 79 and I-80. This line extends south through Ashville, North Carolina & Augusta, Georgia.

The current path of Hurricane Helene. KDKA Weather Center

The line extends to the southeast from there, merging with Hurricane Helene. Helene is moving north at 12mph and is expected to accelerate, making landfall tonight around 8 p.m. rapidly.

The storm will continue to the north bringing a chance for rain on both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It isn't looking like we will see a lot of rain over those three days. Pittsburgh may not even see a three-day rain total of more than half an inch.

Highs yesterday hit 79 degrees. That was well above the 74° I forecast and the big reason for that was that I had a decent amount of rain in the forecast for the afternoon.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We saw very little rain widespread with rain showers that were more isolated yesterday. While the official rain total yesterday for Pittsburgh was 0.26", we had places in Mercer County that saw close to an inch of rain.

Areas around Wheeling also saw around an inch of rain.

Expected rain totals through Thursday at 5:00 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, highs will remain in the 70s over the weekend, even with the rain chances. I have highs hitting 79 on Friday with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

Morning lows will be in the mid-60s all the way through Sunday morning.

I have lows in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. We get another taste of fall weather in the middle of next week with highs dipping to the 60s on Wednesday.

7-day forecast: September 26, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

