Pittsburgh Public Schools students join rapper Lil Durk for performance at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A lucky few students from Pittsburgh's Faison and Westinghouse academies got to share the stage with some star musicians on Saturday night.

The students joined rapper Lil Durk on stage at PPG Paints Arena to help him perform his song "All My Life."

The district posted pictures and videos of their performance on social media. The Chicago rapper was in town supporting artists Drake and J. Cole on their "It's All A Blur" tour, which spent two nights in Pittsburgh.

The kids who performed also received a $100 bill from Drake himself as a thank-you for their help.