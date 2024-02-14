Pittsburgh Public Schools student accused of assaulting 4 teachers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools student was charged with assaulting four teachers.

"It's alarming to see a violent attack on a teacher," said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services.

Investigators said it happened inside Oliver Citywide Academy's satellite school at Greenway Middle School. The charges against 18-year-old Gvawn Rembert-Leonard were just filed Tuesday.

According to this criminal complaint, Rembert-Leonard was on the phone talking about fentanyl and coke. The documents allege that when he was asked to get off the phone, he grabbed that teacher and threw them across the room.

It goes on to say that the 18-year-old demanded his phone be returned to him, and in doing so he started kicking the cabinet it was locked in.

That's when witnesses said he punched another educator, wrestled that person to the ground and choked them.

School staff told investigators that once his phone was returned, he punched the teacher who returned it in the mouth and then left.

Once outside the building, that's when staff said he swung on a fourth educator. Trump said the incident is concerning.

"Our young people can be easily triggered with anything to do with taking away their cell phones, but when you see that level of aggression and violence, where it brings three to four staff members to take down a student who or who's injuring them along the way, it really begs the question of what other things were at play there."

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reached out to a PPS spokesperson, who said, "We are unable to discuss this incident in light of pending charges."