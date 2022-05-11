Pittsburgh Public Schools seeking public input on superintendent search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For months, the Pittsburgh Public School Board has been on a national search for a new superintendent.

They say they're looking for community input on this major decision for the district.

There will be five community meetings this week for families in Pittsburgh to weigh in on the search. There are three on Wednesday night and two on Thursday night, along with a virtual meeting.

It was back in October of 2021 when former Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlin resigned after the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission found that he had violated the State Ethics Act.

KDKA reported extensively on this, which included his travel expenses, accepting cash for speeches, and more. Since Dr. Hamlin's resignation, Dr. Wayne Walters has served as interim superintendent.

Besides the meetings taking place, the community is also encouraged to take part in a survey as part of the superintendent search. The deadline to complete that is next Wednesday, May 18th.

You can register at this link.

When the community meetings are taking place:

Wednesday, May 11th

• Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12. 1101 N. Murtland St., Homewood. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Pittsburgh Perry High School. 3875 Perrysville Ave., Perry. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Pittsburgh Langley K-8. 2940 Sheradan Blvd., Sheraden. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 12th

• Pittsburgh Carrick High School. 125 Parkfield St., Carrick. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy 6-12. 107 Thackeray St., Oakland. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Virtual session, 6-7 p.m.