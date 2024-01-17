3 Pittsburgh Public Schools on modified lockdown after alleged social media threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools has placed three schools on modified lockdown after an alleged threat was shared on social media.

A district spokesperson said on Wednesday that Pittsburgh West Liberty PreK-5, Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 and Pittsburgh Pioneer Education Center will follow a modified lockdown schedule for the remainder of the week. The schools share a campus in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority," the district's spokesperson said.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, a modified lockdown means no one can enter or exit the school building facility without an appointment.

The district's spokesperson added that city and school police will be present during arrival and dismissal on Thursday.